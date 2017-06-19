A VINTAGE clothing shop is marking its 15th year in Witney’s town centre.

Owner of Renaissance Jeanne Chattoe is thrilled to be celebrating the special anniversary this year - and said it was the people who make the shop

The store is now the longest established independent fashion shop in Witney.

Ms Chattoe said: “It has been a struggle at times and it still is - but I absolutely love my shop.

“I provide something really different and I’ve met so many fantastic people through it.”

Ms Chattoe was previously a hairdresser and shop manager.

She said one of her favourite experiences is having a customer come in looking for an outfit from the 1920s, 1950s or 1960s and being able to full fit them out from head to toe.

Looking ahead, Ms Chattoe said: “Who knows what the future holds?”