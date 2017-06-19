A VINTAGE clothing shop is marking its 15th year in Witney’s town centre.
Owner of Renaissance Jeanne Chattoe is thrilled to be celebrating the special anniversary this year - and said it was the people who make the shop
The store is now the longest established independent fashion shop in Witney.
Ms Chattoe said: “It has been a struggle at times and it still is - but I absolutely love my shop.
“I provide something really different and I’ve met so many fantastic people through it.”
Ms Chattoe was previously a hairdresser and shop manager.
She said one of her favourite experiences is having a customer come in looking for an outfit from the 1920s, 1950s or 1960s and being able to full fit them out from head to toe.
Looking ahead, Ms Chattoe said: “Who knows what the future holds?”
