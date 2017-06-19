FAST food fans have hit out after long-awaited plans to open their town's first ever McDonald's were torn to shreds by transport bosses.

One resident said it was 'ridiculous' that residents in a town the size of Bicester had to drive to Oxford or Banbury to get a Big Mac.

The fast food giant submitted plans to Cherwell District Council in April to open the two-storey drive-thru restaurant next to Tesco petrol station in Lakeview Drive.

Locals quickly commented on the application saying they were chomping at the bit for a taste of the famous golden arches.

However, a highways officer at Oxfordshire County Council has now sent the district a seven-page objection to the plans.

Craig Rossington said McDonald's' transport plan, predicting how the restaurant would affect traffic, was 'too simplistic' and drastically lacked justification.

He told the district: "The transport statement...too simplistically concludes that because the local transport network operates successfully now and was predicted to do so in the future when the Tesco application was previously considered, that the impact of the drive-through restaurant in the future will be acceptable.

"More information is needed from the original Tesco application regarding the operation of the roundabout and A41 junction and why the impact of the new McDonald's traffic won’t adversely affect their operation."

He went on to question the predicted level of increased traffic, the estimated effect on the Tesco roundabout, the size of the lunchtime rush and the parking plan.

He has now demanded McDonald's deliver a new, seven-point transport plan with more details on drainage, cycle parking and deliveries.

Mrs S Vaughan of Isis Avenue, Bicester, hit back at Mr Rossington's comments, writing to the district council: "We have fought traffic issues for years for Bicester Village.

"This is not going to impact on the traffic already coming to the town. Bicester Village need to hurry up and complete the improvements to their entrance, this is now a joke.

"Let McDonald's come."

Samantha Fox of Dryden Avenue commented that Bicester needed to stop using traffic problems as an 'excuse' to hold up development which would benefit the community.

She added: "I may not be the biggest McDonald's fan in the world but it's ridiculous that people living within a town the size of Bicester have to drive to Aylesbury, Oxford or Banbury if they want to visit a McDonald's.

"Surely local planning should be focussing on giving this growing town what local residents have for many years been asking for."

Tony Viney of Lucerne Avenue said simply: "Disallowing amenities like this will restrain the development of the town and isn't in the best interest.

"I wholeheartedly support this application."

Bicester town councillor Nick Mawer also welcomed the plans and said he hoped the highways objections could be overcome.

He added: "This is something residents have been looking for for a long time and if it has to come to Bicester that site seems as good as any.

"I am hoping these objections can be overcome, as there is usually a bit of give and take in these applications and developers can go back and review transport plans."

Residents can see the plans online at cherwell.gov.uk using reference number 17/00889/F.

Cherwell originally said it would make a decision by June 16, but the planning committee has not yet set a date for the meeting to discuss it.