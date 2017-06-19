THE most ‘innovative and eco-friendly’ music festival in Oxfordshire drew big crowds on the hottest weekend of the year.

Tandem Festival, which celebrates music and the environment, started on Friday night at 5pm, with revellers enjoying the woodland atmosphere and live acts until 5pm on Sunday.

More than 200 performers took part, from folk culture to funk and prog-rock bands at Lower Farm, Ramsden, West Oxfordshire.

The festival also featured workshops, art installations and dance performances all weekend long and paid tribute to former Tandem team member Claudia Comberti, who was killed in a collision with a bus in May.

Festival spokesperson Hannah Jacobs said: “We have had a really amazing event with lots of energy behind the festival this year.

“Everybody worked super hard and we have had amazing acts.

“The quality of the musicians here has been astounding.

“It has been a mindblowing weekend.”

Nightscapes Productions and OVADA Gallery artists created an installation out of upcycled books and bicycles, and a team of volunteers built an ‘eco-camping’ site complete with compost loos.

Some 20 young folk musicians who lived on the festival site for a week also hosted an Ethno England folk camp teaching traditional folk music from a range of cultures.

The line up for the numerous live acts included up and coming bands Catgod, Lambrego, Johnny Payne & The Thunder and Bossapohonik DJ Dan.

A portrait of Miss Comberti was in place at the festival site and there was also a singing session in her memory in a silo.

This year was the first year the event was held at Lower Farm, having previously set up at Hill End Outdoor Education Centre near Farmoor.

As well as musical performances there were workshops including singing, yoga and guided meditation.

There were talks on topics including waste water management and feminism for dads.

Ms Jacbos said: “We had so many new friends this year and people saying it is the best they have been to.

“We are really pleased with Lower Farm, it has been transformed into a magical mystery land.

“We have had some guys who have created the most amazing book sculpture, the whole place has come alive with colour.

“We have had a three-day heatwave and everything has been fab.

“Everybody has had really amazing energy and we are really excited for next year.”