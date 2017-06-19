IMPROVEMENT works will close lanes on the A34 from today for more than two weeks.

The northbound carriageway between the Marcham Interchange and Hinksey Hill Interchange will be shut overnight to allow barrier repair works.

All lanes will be closed from 10pm to 6am from today until Friday, July 7, with the exception of weekends, and a signed diversion will be in place.

The work runs alongside the resurfacing works on the southbound carriageway between Wendlebury and the Peartree Interchange ongoing until Friday, June 30 and running overnight from 9pm to 6am each day.