OXFORD

David Marchant, 46, of Sherbourne Road, Witney, admitted being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - no injury - in Windrush House, Burford Road, Minster Lovell, namely a Alsatian by the name of Lola, on March 20 2017. Also admitted criminal damage to property valued under £5,000 in Minster Lovell on March 20 2017. Marchant without lawful excuse, damaged the main power cable running into a junction box to the value of £75, intending to destroy or damage such property or being reckless as to whether such property would be destroyed or damaged. Conditionally discharge for six months. Ordered to pay compensation of £145. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Joshua James Mann, 20, of no fixed abode, admitted making a threat to damage or destroy property in Cranley Road, Oxford on June 3 2017. Mann, without lawful excuse, threatened a woman that he would smash down the door belonging to her, intending that she would fear that the threat would be carried out. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.

Haydan Moyo Mackenzie, 32, of Hodges Court, Oxford, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in Church Cowley Road, Oxford on May 19 2017. Mackenzie gave a reading of 40mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 12 months.

Anthony George Page, 33, of Beaker Place, Sutton Courtenay, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit in School Lane, Milton, Abingdon, on June 3 2017. Page gave a reading of 97mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Also admitted driving a BMW 320 disqualified and using that motor vehicle on a road or public place without third part insurance on the same date in the same location. Community order made. Defendant must undergo a alcohol treatment requirement for six months and carry 150 hours unpaid work for 150 hours within the next 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Ashley Matthew James Rose, 19, of Kynaston Road, Didcot, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or public place without third party insurance on May 20 2017. Fined £120. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for six months.

Conor John Sheehan, 25, of Coverley Road, Wood Farm, Oxford, admitted being drunk and disorderly in a public place, namely Cowley Road, Oxford, on March 12 2017. Also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of his duty on the same date in the same location. Sheehan also admitted possessing an offensive weapon, namely a dart, at the O2 academy in Cowley Road on the same date, without lawful authority. Community order made. Defendant must undergo an alcohol treatment requirement for six months. Ordered to complete a rehabilitation activity requirement for 20 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £200, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85. A dart to be forfeited under the Prevention of Crime Act 1953 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

Karine Sina Wilson, 24, of Whitethorn Way, Oxford, admitted possessing a controlled drug of Class B, namely cannabis or cannabis resin, in Oxford on January 16 2017. Discharged conditionally for six months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20.Cannabis to be forfeited under section 27 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and destroyed by Thames Valley Police.

Liam Strachan, 26, of Bicester Road, Aylesbury, admitted stealing four cans of lager worth £7.99 from Marks & Spencer BP Garage, Thame, on December 27 last year. Also admitted stealing a packet of sandwiches worth £1.75 from the same location on December 29 last year. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £9.74 compensation, a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Richard Barnes, 39, of Simon House, Paradise Street, Oxford, admitted stealing a bottle of wine and a sandwich worth a total of £21 from Marks and Spencer, Oxford Railway Station, Park End Street, Oxford, on January 10. Also admitted committing an offence while subject to a 12-month conditional discharge order handed to him in May 31 last year. Fined £40 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and 340 costs.

Hywel Clay, 47, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing a bottle of wine worth £3.04 from Church Close, Longcot, Faringdon, on May 16.

Also admitted assaulting a constable in the execution of their duty at The Great Western Hospital, Marlborough Road, Swindon, on May 23. Handed a community order with a three-month alcohol treatment requirement and a rehabilitation activity requirement. Also admitted being convicted of an offence while subject to a community order handed to him on January 10 and April 11. Ordered to pay £150 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Martin Pike, 31, of Dalton Barracks, Abingdon, admitted drink-driving in Dodson Court, Abingdon, on May 13. Had 111mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

The legal limit is 80mcg. Fined £875 and ordered to pay an £87 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 26-month driving ban.

Jose Phillips, 55, of Scrutton Close, Oxford, admitted committing an act outraging public decency in London Road, Headington, on June 1.

Also admitted intending to cause a police officer harassment, alarm, or distress by using threatening or abusive or insulting words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour, which was racially aggravated, on the same date. Fined £250 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.