JAZZ artist Jamie Cullum captivated a capacity crowd of 9,000 music lovers at Blenheim Palace with soulful versions of songs by Radiohead and Ed Sheeran.

The singer and pianist was just one of a host of stars who delighted audiences over four nights, for the palace's Nocturne season of concerts.

The series began with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra playing the film music of John Williams on Thursday, who passed the conductor's baton to west Oxfordshire composer Max Richter for Friday's concert.

Saturday saw the palace's Great Court packed out for sets by Jamie Cullum, Gregory Porter and Corinne Bailey Rae. Motown stars The Jacksons and Kool and the Gang were lined up to bring the show to a finale last night.

Cullum's set was a highlight, and saw the performer trying out material for his set on Glastonbury Festival's Pyramid Stage next week, alongside Radiohead and Sheeran – hence the covers. His rendition of Radiohead's High & Dry brought the house down.

Porter also performed an emotional set, dedicating a section to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Festival director Ciro Romano said: "You'd be hard pressed to find a more perfect setting for a concert series than the Great Court at Blenheim Palace and its wonderful surroundings.

"We've worked really hard over the last three years to refine what we do with Nocturne and are delighted that this year's event has been such an overwhelming success on so many levels. We've enjoyed a fantastic weekend of music featuring an array of stunning performances from a range of international star acts. And even the weather has been on our side! We're already looking forward to next year and would like to thank everyone who's helped us make the event happen."