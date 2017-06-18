A woman was raped by a man who followed her out of a night club in Oxford in the early hours of this morning.

Police said the woman in her 20s left Atik night club in Park End Street at about 2am and was followed by her attacker.

He walked with her before taking her into an alleyway off the street where he raped her.

He is described as Asian, of skinny build and average high and in his early 20s.

Police said he was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans and had a tattoo on his upper arm.

He had short, black hair which was longer at the front and styled upwards with gel.

Det Insp Steve Raffield said: "We have launched an investigation into this incident and are carrying out a thorough enquiry.

“The victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“We are asking the public for their assistance.

"We are asking anyone who might have seen this man in Atik night club or may have seen him leaving the club with a woman in her 20s to come forward.

“If you recognise this man from his description we would ask you to please get in touch."

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 199 18/6/17.