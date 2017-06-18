NO ARRESTS have yet been made after the rape of a woman in central Oxford.

Thames Valley Police are continuing their investigation after the woman was raped by a man who followed her out of a nightclub in Park End Street in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police said the woman in her 20s left Atik nightclub at about 2am and was followed by her attacker along the street.

Officers said he walked with her before taking her into an alleyway off the street where he raped her.

He is described as Asian, of skinny build and average height and in his early 20s.

He was wearing a black T-shirt and black jeans and had a tattoo on his upper arm.

Yesterday, the force said no E-fit of the suspect was available at this stage. The man had short, black hair which was longer at the front and styled upwards with gel.

Detective Inspector Steve Raffield said the victim was continuing to receive support by specially trained officers.

He added: “We are asking the public for their assistance.

“We are asking anyone who might have seen this man in Atik night club or may have seen him leaving the club with a woman in her 20s to come forward. If you recognise this man from his description we would ask you to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote reference 199 18/6/17.

The investigation follows a series of other incidents over the past few months.

In May a 25-year-old man lost sight in one of his eyes after being injured in a brawl near the nightclub.

In October last year a man was kicked in the head by a gang of men in the men’s toilets of the club and left with concussion and a black eye.