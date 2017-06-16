AN Oxfordshire pre-school took a novel approach to balancing parenting duties ahead of this weekend’s Father’s Day inviting the men to come in and take part in Dad’s Days all week long.

Robin Pre-School at Edward Field School, Kidlington, invited the dad’s to come along to take part in football, ping pong and a range of activities with their children.

School manager Teresa Juggins said it had been ‘a huge success’ and she planned on holding more events in the future.

The 47-year old said: “We have been looking at dad’s and the role they play as a family so we thought it would be a good idea for them to come along.

“Because its always mums and not dads so we thought we would try this, and it has gone bananas.

“It has been amazing and we have had five or six dads every day and the kids really enjoy it.

“It has really taken off.”

The manager who has run the facilities for the last 13 years said that the last time they had run the dad’s days was four years ago and now they planned to do it much more often given the popularity.

About 22 dads took part in the Dad’s Days across the week.