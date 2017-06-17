AN OXFORDSHIRE man has helped lead the Queen's official birthday celebrations today as he headed up the parade during the Trooping the Colour ceremony.

Lt Col David Hannah, from Fyfield near Abingdon, lead the procession on horseback in London as part of his role as Brigade Major of the Household Division - made up of the five guards regiments, the Life Guards and the Blues and Royals.

The Irish Guards officer was part of the celebrations which started with the annual parade down The Mall from Buckingham Palace before the royal salute at Horse Guards Parade.

Proud father John Hannah, from Burford, who said he would be looking out for his son upon his white horse, said: "I am very proud of him, it is a very high profile job."

NPAS Benson also played their part in the celebrations by sending a number of aircraft over for the official flypast.

Putting aside thoughts of her anniversary, marked with the pomp and pageantry of the Trooping the Colour ceremony, the head of state said everyone was "determined" to support all those rebuilding their lives.

With the country reeling from the Grenfell Tower block inferno that has so far claimed 30 lives and the recent terrorist attacks in Manchester and London, the Queen's words of support came in a message issued at the start of the day.

The Queen said in her message: "Today is traditionally a day of celebration. This year, however, it is difficult to escape a very sombre national mood. In recent months, the country has witnessed a succession of terrible tragedies.

"As a nation, we continue to reflect and pray for all those who have been directly affected by these events."