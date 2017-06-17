A CHEMICAL leak sparked an emergency response when a lorry was leaking liquid at an M40 service station.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the Cherwell Valley Services at about 8pm yesterday after reports of a lorry leaking chemical liquid.

Crews from Bicester, Banbury, Deddington and Didcot all attended the spillage, as well as the Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Hazmat Decontamination Unit.

A statement from the fire service said it was resolved swiftly thank to the driver of the lorry who was fully versed in emergency procedures.

It was cleared up by 10pm.