THIS youngster proved a bit too tired for pictures after he accidentally sparked a fire service rescue mission by locking himself in a car.

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service posted about the rescue on Facebook after young Alan inadvertently got locked in his mums car on Friday evening.

The online post said a crew from Bicester Fire Station were sent to help get the youngster out the car.

But after a while of attempting to get a spare key to open the car, Alan managed to click the unlock button himself.

The Bicester Fire Station crew also posted about the happy ending and reunion between mother and son.