A ROAD in Wantage was shut because of a house fire this afternoon.

The A338 Newbury Road was closed northbound because of the fire at a building near Willow Lane.

There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire which was attended by firefighters.

Eyewitness Sinclair James Third said: "Emergency services broke the door in pretty quickly before neighbouring properties were involved.

"No one seemed in, so no apparent injuries."

Fire at a property in #Wantage. Thankfully no one was injured by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/D3EYmfOxa3 — Sinclair James Third (@DikThird) June 17, 2017

The road has since re-opened.