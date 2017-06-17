A ROAD in Wantage was shut because of a house fire this afternoon.
The A338 Newbury Road was closed northbound because of the fire at a building near Willow Lane.
There are no reported injuries as a result of the fire which was attended by firefighters.
Eyewitness Sinclair James Third said: "Emergency services broke the door in pretty quickly before neighbouring properties were involved.
"No one seemed in, so no apparent injuries."
Fire at a property in #Wantage. Thankfully no one was injured by the looks of it. pic.twitter.com/D3EYmfOxa3— Sinclair James Third (@DikThird) June 17, 2017
The road has since re-opened.
