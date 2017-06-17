CHILDREN and adults are being asked to help design a new ‘birdy block of flats’ for Oxford.

The RSPB’s Oxford Swift City team have asked people to send in their designs for a new ‘swift tower’ in the city.

The winning design, which will provide a home to the birds, will be built in Oxford and showcased at an exhibition.

More information on the competition is available at rspb.org.uk/oxfordswifts

The two-year, £83,700 Oxford Swift City project aims to create 300 new swift nesting sites on the sides of buildings around Oxford and maintain existing sites.