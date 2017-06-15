A NEW play park in Abingdon was officially opened this week.

Following a £320,000 investment from Vale of White Horse District Council, Abbey Meadow is now home to a new play area featuring a Grand Abbey climbing area, an ‘Abingdon Lock’ river scene, a sensory garden, an space for ball games.

Vale of the White Horse chairman, councillor Reg Waite official cut the ribbon for the park and was joined by schoolchildren from the town, who enjoyed the new climbing frames and slides.

The park also features an aerial seesaw and the much-loved rocking horse has been kept. The improvements were part of a wider £615,000 improvement project to Abbey Meadow.