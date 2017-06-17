AN ALL-DIABETIC cycling team parked up at Oxford's hospitals to raise awareness of the condition as part of Diabetes Week 2017.

The 'Pedal for 7' team stopped off at the John Radcliffe and Churchill hospitals on Thursday afternoon as part of a five-day bike ride through seven UK cities.

It aimed to prove that people with diabetes can still live enriching lives, while encouraging patients to achieve healthy blood sugar levels of seven per cent.

The 10 cyclists included eight from Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk and all are living with type one or type two diabetes.

Professional cyclist Aaron Perry, who is taking part in Pedal for 7, said: "Many people diagnosed with diabetes believe they won't be able to live the life they had hoped to.

"By managing my diabetes and controlling my blood sugar levels I have been able to live a full and active life, participating in competitive races all over the world.

"This week’s cycle is proof that with effective diabetes management, anything is possible."

The team has so far cycled through Leeds, Sheffield, Derby, Coventry, Leicester, Birmingham and Oxford and is now heading to Gatwick for the final leg of the tour.

It formed part of national campaigning efforts for Diabetes Week in support of the 4.5 million people in the UK living with the condition.

At Oxford's hospitals members of Team Novo Nordisk met patients living with diabetes

Former pro cycling teammate Justin Morris added: "People always ask me how my diabetes affects my cycling.

"As long as I properly manage my diabetes and keep my blood sugar within an optimal range, I’m able to train as hard as I like and compete at an elite level."

Some 700 people are diagnosed with diabetes every day in the UK, equivalent to one person every two minutes.

It affects the body's ability to produce or respond to insulin, the hormone that controls blood sugar, and can cause long-term damage to the body including blindness.

Earlier this year Oxford University announced a landmark collaboration with Novo Nordisk focused on type two diabetes, the most common version.

The Danish firm is to invest about £115m in university research into innovative ways to treat the condition over the next 10 years.

Sir John Bell, Regius Professor of Medicine at Oxford University, said: 'We see the collaboration as an outstanding opportunity to mix competence embedded at our campus with Novo Nordisk’s groundbreaking research and results in diabetes.

"Employees and researchers will have the opportunity for daily interaction to share knowledge and insights that will potentially produce new medicines for people living with type 2 diabetes and its complications."