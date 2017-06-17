A DERELICT building that was branded a blot on the landscape of a Radley beauty spot has been torn down.

Environmental charity the Earth Trust has been working to improve Thrupp Lake for years, helping enhance natural habitats for wildlife and maintain footpaths and boardwalks for visitors.

Its work broke major ground earlier this week when the abandoned house – known as the Sandles building – a ‘dangerous’ block detracting from the area's beauty, was demolished.

Lucy Tomkinson, community reserves warden at Earth Trust, said: “We’ve been desperate to get rid of the derelict building for years – it was dangerous and detracted from the natural beauty of the site – so we’re delighted that [landowner] RWE Generation was able to provide funding to demolish it.

“We hope the area can now provide a more open and inviting entrance to the reserve.”

Earth Trust has been managing Thrupp Lake on behalf of RWE Generation for the past eight years.

A spokesman for RWE Generation said: “We are pleased to be supporting Earth Trust in completing another project on the Radley wetlands area.

“The area has flourished into a fantastic local wildlife location. The demolition of this building will ensure the site remains safe for all wildlife and people that visit this lovely place.”

Regular volunteer work parties help staff to improve the natural habitats for wildlife and ensure visitors are able to enjoy the site by maintaining the footpaths, boardwalks and viewpoints.

Last month the volunteer group had the task of clearing away the remains of the bird hide which had been destroyed in an arson attack.

Thanks to funding from the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment, over the past year staff and volunteers have been able to improve the site even more with the addition of tern rafts, otter holts, bird and bat boxes and a sand martin bank.

Ms Tomkinson continued: “Thrupp Lake has always attracted a huge variety of wildlife and we’re hopeful that our recent improvements will draw in even more.

“A volunteer recorded footage of otters in the lake earlier this year so the hope is that they will use the new otter holt we’ve installed for them.

“We’re extremely grateful to our volunteers who have worked incredibly hard to build and fit the new wildlife features. The group have really enjoyed tackling a new project, particularly paddling out in a boat to place the new tern rafts. Not many people get to appreciate that view of the lake.”

To learn more about Thrupp Lake or volunteering with Earth Trust visit earthtrust.org.uk.