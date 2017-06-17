APPLICATIONS for 300 jobs at the new John Lewis store in Oxford are set to open with the chain keen to hire people from the local community.

The recruitment process will begin on Friday with full-time and part-time roles available in sales, services, and customer support.

John Lewis employees are referred to as ‘partners’ as they become co-owners of the business and receive shares as well as an annual bonus.

The 120,000 sq ft shop will be the flagship store in the new Westgate centre, which is due to open on October 24.

Branch manager at John Lewis Oxford, Julie Blake, said: “Having joined John Lewis at 18 as a management trainee, I know how committed the business is when it comes to investing in its partners and providing brilliant opportunities for career development.

“Every John Lewis shop has a unique local identity and Oxford will follow this tradition.

“We always aim to recruit our hard working, enthusiastic partners directly from the local community and I look forward to meeting the fantastic team who will launch this shop in October.”

On Wednesday there will be an opportunity for job hunters to meet with a number of employers set to move into the centre in the Autumn.

The centre, being developed by Westgate Oxford Alliance, will contain more than 100 new shops, 25 restaurants and cafes, and boutique cinema Curzon.

Big names such as Nando’s, Cath Kidston and Skechers were recently announced to join many more already confirmed.

The job fair will take place at Town Hall in St Aldate’s between 10am and 4pm.