ONE of the world's most famous scientists started a week-long celebration of chemistry, biology and physics in Oxfordshire.

Evolutionary biologist and outspoken atheist Richard Dawkins launched this year's Oxfordshire Science Festival with a talk on Wednesday night.

In conversation with biologist and television presenter Yan Wong at the Museum of Natural History, Prof Dawkins talked about some of his unpublished theories of evolution.

Setting the tone for a 2017 festival taking on the 'meaty' topics of sex, food and the future of the planet, the emeritus fellow at New College, Oxford, discussed his thoughts on how the evolutionary tree of life could be better represented in public settings such as museums.

This year's science festival, which runs until Wednesday, includes workshops on 'touching clouds', 'building stars' and a chance to 'dance the universe'.

More than 10,000 people are expected to attend in total.

But festival director Dane Comerford, who took up the post this year, said he was particularly looking forward to an 'adults only' event at Oxford Town Hall tonight.

He explained: "The town hall will be open to families during the day on Saturday and Sunday and then grown-ups only on Saturday evening.

"This is partly because there’ll be a bar, but also because sometimes adults without children, or even those with them, don’t feel comfortable nudging a youngster out of the way to have a go at the hands-on activities."

Mr Comerford said he was also particularly looking forward to the launch at Said Business School on Wednesday of the Ladybird Expert Book of Climate Change.

Co-authored by environmentalist Tony Juniper, climate scientist Emily Shuckburgh and The Prince of Wales, the pocket-size guide reviews the history, dangers and challenges of global warming and possible solutions.

On Wednesday, Mr Juniper will also discuss sustainable farming, new clean technologies and the circular economy.

Although Prince Charles cannot attend in person, he has provided a specially-recorded video message to be played at the event.

Mr Comerford joked: "I’ve never worked with Clarence House before and I tell you for free that my mum was somewhat amazed that we're working with royalty."

Events this weekend include a cycle ride to a solar farm; a solar-powered phone charger making workshop; an exhibition on microscopy at Oxford University Parks; a 'cloud factory' at Oxford Town Hall and electric car test-driving at Cherwell School tomorrow.

This year's speakers include celebrity chef Tom Kerridge, neuropsychologist Barbara Sahakian and geographer Nicholas Crane.

The festival is produced in association with Science Oxford and supported by the University of Oxford, Oxford Brookes University, and local businesses.

Find out more and book tickets at oxfordshiresciencefestival.com