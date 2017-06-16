A TEAM behind an innovative an eco-friendly music festival put together the final touches before it got under way yesterday evening.

The three-day event, held just outside the West Oxfordshire village of Ramsden, will offer revellers a variety of music over the course of the weekend.

There will also be a range of workshops introducing people to laughter yoga, massage, woodwork and feminism for dads.

This year’s festival is being held in memory of long-time Tandem team member Claudia Comberti, who died in a collision with a bus while cycling on Botley road last month.

For more information on the event visit tandemfestival.com.