SEVEN expert witnesses who fabricated evidence about the cost of replacement hire cars for motorists in road crashes have been jailed.

Among the group were Duncan Carl Sadler, of Oxford, who was jailed for 12 months and Laurence Gray, also from Oxford, who was jailed for six months, three weeks.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind, a High Court judge in London said they had been involved in “a very serious perversion of the course of justice”.

The seven all worked for Autofocus Ltd and became caught up in ‘perjury on an industrial scale’, according to the judge.

In thousands of cases, now defunct Autofocus provided insurance companies with expert rate surveyors who disputed the daily rate hire car specialists Accident Exchange Ltd could claim for providing replacement vehicles.

The experts, who are estimated to have saved insurance companies millions of pounds, were found guilty of contempt for untruthfully stating that they had checked the spot rates for comparable vehicles within a locality and that the Accident Exchange charges were inflated and excessive.

In six cases, the experts perjured themselves when they gave evidence on oath when disputes went to court, said the judge.

Accident Exchange, which brought a private prosecution for contempt, estimated that 30,000 cases were affected by the defendants signing false statements of truth after making rates reports.

The dishonest actions of Autofocus and the defendants hit the share price of Accident Exchange.

It led to losses in excess of £100 million, with 300 employees being made redundant, said the judge.

Mr Justice Supperstone jailed the seven on Friday and ordered them to pay a total legal bill which could reach some £1.5 million.