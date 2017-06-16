OXFORD residents have been warned to brace themselves for the annual flood of teenagers and their parents walking, driving and using public transport around the city at this year’s Oxford University open days this month.

The university has said it expects more than 14,000 young hopefuls and their guardians to attend the 2017 open days next Wednesday and Thursday, June 28 and 29.

The university said it is already ‘doing its utmost’ to keep the local community and commuters informed, ‘as it is important residents are prepared for the increased numbers of visitors and travellors on public transport’.

The exact number of visitors is unknown but last years saw more than 7,000 people on each day.

The university said it is ‘working closely with county and city councils, transport providers and traders to ensure that the days run smoothly and local businesses are poised to take advantage of the extra trading opportunities generated by the surge in visitors’.

The annual open days are held to allow those interested in applying to the university to visit the city and learn more about undergraduate courses, the colleges and the university in general.

Colleges and departments will be putting on events, along with the university’s museums, libraries and other facilities. Many will host drop-in sessions and tours for prospective students and parents, giving visitors the chance to talk to tutors and current students.

An information centre will run at the Examination Schools in the High Street.