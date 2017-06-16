A COUPLE in Barton have set up a funding page to raise money for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Martin and Debbie Scarrott of North Way, Barton, Oxford, have set up a go fund me page to raise cash for those affected by the disaster.

The couple said on the site: “Just take a few minutes to think what it would be like if you or your family or friends were there,these people have lost everything.”

They aim to raise £300 for the residents.

To donate to the cause, visit gofundme.com/oxfordfundfor-londontowerfire