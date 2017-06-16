Counter-proposals to 'actually focus on issues facing residents' have been put forward in an attempt to scupper plans for an Oxfordshire 'super council'.

Earlier this year Oxfordshire County Council, South Oxfordshire and the Vale of White Horse District Councils launched a bid to replace the six biggest local authorities with a single organisation to save £400,000 a week and make services better.

But the remaining three district councils, Oxford City, West Oxfordshire and Cherwell branded the bid 'a disaster' and have now submitted their own plans.

The three leaders, Bob Price, James Mills and Barry Wood, said it was time to work on the issues, such as housing, transport improvements and the local economy, rather than restructuring local government.

They also said in light of the 'economic challenges' facing the country a local government restructuring was not likely to progress.

In a joint statement the three council leaders said: "In light of the economic challenges the country faces and the issues facing our residents, we are more interested in discussing how we can work together with other councils in Oxfordshire and our partners on the issues that local people care about - supporting the local economy, housing, transport and improving services - than council structures."

Instead the councils proposed a Combined Authority where the six council leaders would work closely with each other and the Local Economic Partnership to take decisions in the interest of the whole county.

Ian Hudspeth, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council, John Cotton, Leader of South Oxfordshire District Council and Matthew Barber, Leader of Vale of White Horse District Council said:

"We welcome the contribution by Oxford city, Cherwell and West Oxfordshire to the debate about the future of council services and investment in Oxfordshire.

“We are reviewing their report for the very first time and will discuss our response with the other councils in due course.

"In the meantime, our three councils remain willing to discuss our Better Oxfordshire proposal, which is currently with the Secretary of State for consideration.”