A THIEF who broke into cars and stole model birds, bank cards, satnavs, binoculars and Barbour jackets at Oxfordshire beauty spots has been jailed.

Edward Victor Butler, 42, of no fixed abode was sentenced to eight months behind bars today for eight theft offences from vehicles.

Butler used a Toyota RAV4 to travel to car parks at White Horse Hill, Ashbury, Blowing Stone Hill, Chain Hill, Sparsholt Firs and Childrey, before he stole the various items.

The spate of thefts took place between 3pm and 4.30pm on November 3 last year.

Prior to the crimes, a car owner spotted two men looking into their parked vehicle near Chain Hill and managed to record the numberplate on October 30.

On the day Butler committed the thefts, his vehicle was seen near the site of the break-ins and officers, with the help of the police helicopter tracked him down to East Hanney, where he was subsequently arrested.

Items stolen from the vehicles included model birds, bank cards, satnavs, binoculars and Barbour jackets.

Butler was charged on March 17 and pleaded guilty to the offences at Oxford Magistrates' Court today.

Following the sentencing, one of the victims whose vehicle was broken into said: "My friends wouldn't even go dog walking with me with that coat, I never thought anyone would cause so much damage in order to steal it."

Investigating officer, PC Robert Maris from the Faringdon's Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: "Faringdon Neighbourhood Team have worked tirelessly to protect our visitors, to prevent offences, and to solve crime when it occurs.



"Working with our partners in the rural community including the National Trust, we have conducted several operations a year to raise awareness of this type of offending and steps that can be taken to prevent it.



"There are lots of ways you can enjoy our beauty spot car parks and avoid becoming victim of crime. The main thing to do is to leave nothing in your vehicle. There have been occasions where offenders have watched victims put bags under footwells or in the boot. With that in mind it is important to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity to the police immediately.



"It is with thanks to vigilant members of the community that we have been able to convict this offender with the index number given, allowing us to deploy the National Police Air Service with a realistic search area and identifiable vehicle to look for.

The subsequent sighting of the vehicle in East Hanney by PC Laurie and arresting of this offender was also vital in bringing this conviction. Work by response teams from Abingdon and Wantage secured further evidence, including glass fragments from attacked vehicles on the offender's hair and clothes."