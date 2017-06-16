A DISTRICT councillor has withdrawn his support for a 2,200 home garden village near Eynsham.

Peter Emery has said the plans, which have been adopted in West Oxfordshire District Council’s revised Local Plan - a document outlining areas for sustainable development across the district - have multiple flaws.

The councillor believes the garden village, which will be used to take on Oxford’s unmet housing need, will not be suitably detached from Eynsham.

Mr Emery said he originally supported the plans as the ‘best of a bad job’ when it came to helping Oxford with its unmet housing need.

However, over time, Mr Emery began to perceive flaws in the project, including a lack of consultation on the plans and a lack of separation between the bew village and Eynsham.

He said: “Where is the separation, physical and otherwise, of the garden village from Eynsham in line with department for communities and local government rules?

“The A40 - that is the separation buffer. And even the inspector who is currently checking out the WODC Local Plan has commented that the two communities will be ‘distinct’ but not physically separated.”

To read Mr Emery’s full statement outlining his objections to the council’s garden village proposals go to bit.ly/2swIauo