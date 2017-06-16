A SERIES of free events have been organised for a week-long festival celebrating the contribution made by refugees in the city.

Oxford Refugee Week, put on by voluntary organisation City of Sanctuary, will start today with a stall in Cornmarket Street.

It is hoped the festival will highlight the importance of refugees in the community and attract new volunteers and funding to support them.

It will close next Sunday with a flotilla of tiny paper boats ‘sailing’ across Bonn Square.

The event description said it would: “Recognise the importance of trade and travel in the history of Western art and commemorating those who have perished crossing the Mediterranean in their bid to escape war and famine.”

Chairwoman of Oxford City of Sanctuary, Eden Habtemichael, said: “We are proud of Oxford as a world city and hope that this week will ask and answer some thoughtful questions about the people who come to Oxford in search of safety.

“It should help us all to work together to provide a better welcome.”

A pub quiz will take place at Tap Social in North Hinksey Lane on Thursday to raise money for Refugee Resource, a charity supporting refugees through counselling, psychotherapy and mentoring.

Two films about immigration detention and in particular the Campsfield House centre will be shown at Town Hall in Oxford on Tuesday at 7pm.

Next Sunday there will also be a ‘Sanctuary Fair’ at Town Hall from 11am to 6pm with talks, performance and music as well as stalls from a variety of refugee organisations.