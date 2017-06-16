A SERIES of underground vaults have been discovered during a major £350,000 restoration project on the historic North Steps of Blenheim Palace.

Three ‘vaulted voids’ acting as supports for steps which have welcomed millions of visitors into the Oxfordshire palace for almost three centuries were discovered during the work.

A recent survey showed the flight of stone steps were slowly spreading apart and moving away from the main structure of the palace and a team of specialist stonemasons were brought in to restore them.

It was during the restoration work that the subterranean vaults, which are believed to have been created for structural support for the steps, were discovered, having only previously been viewed from geophysical surveys.

Richard Bowden, historic buildings and conservation surveyor at the palace, said:“It was a surprise to find these empty spaces below the steps. Each vault is covered in fine thin stalactites created by the trickle of water through the closed environment over the centuries.”

Restoration work on the steps is now complete and they have been reopened to the public.

The work formed part of a continuous programme of restoration and conservation.