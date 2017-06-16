AN 11-year-old schoolboy has won national publicity for his school.

Tom Butler, who goes to Fitzwaryn special school in Wantage, was featured in The Week Junior, a current affairs magazine for children aged between eight and 14.

In the article, entitled My School Rocks, Tom, who lives in Grove, wrote: “My school is brilliant because it helps people who learn differently. We do the usual lessons like English, French, maths and science but also do lots of awesome stuff like swimming, going in the jacuzzi, horticulture and cookery.”

Fitzwaryn said it was ‘very proud’.

Tom’s teacher Alexandra Miller said: “Everyone at Fitzwaryn is so proud of Tom.

“He has worked really hard on his literacy skills and wrote a great article for The Week Junior.

“Tom is very interested in current affairs and is always keen to discuss what is happening in the news both locally and internationally.

“We hope Tom’s article will give people more of an idea of the fantastic work and activities that go on in our school.

“It is a real personal achievement for him and has put Fitzwaryn on the map nationally.”