DIVERS and gardeners at Worcester College pitched in to help install a third-year student's unusual piece of modern art.

This week a giant candle, made of ordinary paraffin wax and encased in a glass tube, has been submerged in the lake at the college in Walton Street.

It was put in place on Monday and was expected to burn continuously until today or possibly into the weekend.

Tianhao Xu, a fine art student at Brasenose College, came up with the idea but he was 'still trying to figure out' what it meant.

He said: "It's a conceptual piece of work to do with impermanence, and how we put things in nature and what happens after we give it up.

"The college were really helpful. The gardeners helped me put it in and we had a few divers who helped.

"It runs all the way down to the bottom of the lake and will burn until it runs out of air."