THIS has, without a doubt, been one of the most frustrating weeks since we launched the Oxford Mail Camera Club in April.

Who would have thought that a theme as simple as 'Into the Light' would cause so much trouble?

For a ninth week in a row we were inundated with photos from members old and new.

This week, however, was different in that there were just so many striking, incredible photos, that deciding which ones to include in the paper has been infuriating – let alone pick a winner.

In terms of highlights regular contributor Becca Collacott once again impressed with this sparkling shots of Radley Lakes.

Charlotte Brooks' photo of a mysterious tunnel illuminated only by strings of fairy lights was equally captivating while Christine Cook's pic of a flower caught in the rays of a sunset at Radley Lakes looks like a ball of flames.

Duncan Becker's gin and tonic selfie transforms the humble aperitif into a work of art while John Percival's picture of his washing line at sunset looks like one of the Old Masters.

The list goes on and, sadly, there isn't room here to wax lyrical about all of our beautiful submissions.

Overall, it seems as if we're just making it too easy for you.

Therefore, this week, we've decided to turn the tables, and our new theme is 'ugly'.

Whether that means people (and we'll only accept submissions that have the subject's consent), animals, scenery, skies, sculptures, fruit or furniture is up to you to decide.

It's also up to you whether to try and make the ugly beautiful, or let your images speak for themselves.

More than 180 of you have now signed up to the camera club facebook group since we launched in April.

