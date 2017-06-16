A SCHOOL with 'dedicated leadership' and a faculty that 'works tirelessly' for the 'best for all pupils' has been rate good in its latest Ofsted report.

Wood Farm Primary School in Titup Hall Drive, Oxford, was praised by inspectors in a report published this month.

The school was subject to a short inspection, which take place in schools already rated good to see if they are still at that standard.

Inspector Dom Cook wrote: "Pupils enjoy learning at Wood Farm.

"They told me that lessons are, ‘not too easy, not too difficult, but challenging.'

"They said that teachers are, ‘always there to help’, and that the school is, ‘friendly, no matter who you are’."

The good rating comes as the school goes from 'strength to strength' since moving into its revamped building.

Mr Cook added parents he had spoken to in the playground had expressed how teachers were 'approachable and supportive'.

He added: "Strong leadership has ensured that the school has improved considerably since the last inspection.

"You [the staff] ensure that everyone is provided with high-quality support to improve the impact they have on pupils’ outcomes. "As a result, Wood Farm is moving from strength to strength."

The report revealed how pupils made comments such as 'let's do more difficult questions, they are much more fun', during a maths lesson.

Headteacher David Lewin, who has recently been appointed a national leader of education, said during a Royal visit by the Duke of Gloucester last month that the school was moving in the right direction.

He added: "It’s been really exciting for us. The staff have worked incredibly hard over many years."

The next steps for the school to achieve an outstanding Ofsted rating are to 'ensure' teaching is 'highly effective', that pupils are 'self-disciplined in lessons', and that their attendance continues to rise.