THE UK is at a crucial point in its history, writes Peter Harbour.

Our county, especially the Oxford Green Belt, is being devastated by overdevelopment.

Local housing needs, inflated numerically and in price by pressure from developers, lobbyists and local and national government, means we must resist via protest and exercising our democratic rights. But the problem is far bigger than housing alone.

Throughout life I have entered various campaigns, in service of fair play, the environment and climate change, the NHS, human rights, the local community, even for and against the European Union. I think it was worth it. How does one start?

Simple answer: ordinary people can make a difference, becoming extraordinary.

Locally I joined campaigns to save Radley Lakes and Abingdon's Abbey Meadow outdoor swimming pool.

They still exist: the wetland wildlife site in Radley is a gem in the Green Belt; the pool remodelled to launch next season.

Years ago staff and unions at JET, Culham's world-leading EU Fusion experiment - where I worked for 27 years - defeated the European Commission in court, gaining equal treatment for British staff.

Recently two locals forced a Tory U-turn to compensate veterans dying from mesothelioma, the asbestos cancer, contracted in service.

After the Boxing Day tsunami in Asia, our community supported the relief effort including Abingdon's Christ Church, Oxford Central Mosque in Cowley Road, and nearby Tibetan Buddhist Centre (Thrangu House): people of difference collaborating, still inspirational today for common cause.

Currently I am campaigning to protect Green Belt land, particularly in Abingdon.

Green belts serve five basic purposes, two particularly pertinent to Abingdon special: to prevent neighbouring towns merging into one another, and to preserve the setting and special character of historic towns.

Abingdon: historically in Berkshire, always powerful and separate from Oxford.

Greedy developers will cause merging if not stopped. National and local government helps them, calling it progress. Progress for their rich pals, misery for ordinary people.

I believe there are 11 main threats to Green Belt in and around Abingdon, but what is the remedy for this?

You can opposed the party that allowed this threat to develop. You can join local campaigns - are you up for it?

You can also opposed a bad Brexit. The EU matters to me, not just because it is vital to science in our area but also because my family is scattered across many EU countries and I have received hospital treatment in seven.

So I just say, thanks EU for everything, including the EHIC card and cheap phone calls.