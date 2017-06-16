A FATHER-OF-THREE in Windrush Tower has warned that newly-installed smoke detectors in the towers were already ‘failing’.

Fully-automated fire and smoke detectors are being rolled out in Oxford’s five towers as part of the refurbishment project.

Those in communal areas cannot be operated manually and are expected to alert Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service immediately.

But Craig Price, 28, said when his radiator caught fire on the evening of Wednesday, May 31, the fire alarm went off in his flat and downstairs in a communal area but nobody attended.

He said: “Without us realising one of my young children had put a pencil inside the radiator; I dealt with it personally and managed to put it out.

“It’s ridiculous. I’m really concerned for the other blocks when winter comes; what happens when people start using their radiators again?”

In the early hours of Thursday, May 4, fires broke out in the bin sheds of both Windrush and Evenlode Towers in an incident police were treating as arson.

Mr Price said he had ‘slept through the entire thing’ along with others at the tower in Knights Road and said despite extractor vents, he had been told smoke was reaching the third or fourth floors.

Stephen Clarke, Oxford City Council’s head of housing and property services, said: “We’ve only had a single incident of fire inside a flat reported since the refurbishment, which happened on May 31 in Windrush Tower.

“In that incident, the electric wall heater was turned on and it produced smoke and then tripped out.

“On inspection we found plastic toys and paper in the heater, which most likely melted and started to smoke, triggering the alarm in the flat.

“Flat alarms are for tenants to report to the fire service and follow fire safety guidance. Smoke and fire detection alarms to the communal areas automatically go through to the Fire and Rescue Service.”

Fire doors and sprinklers are also being introduced.