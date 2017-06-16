AN ORGANISATION dedicated to finding homeless refugees, asylum seekers and migrants a place to stay has just become Oxford's newest charity.

Sanctuary Hosting was first launched in 2015 and matches vulnerable arrivals to the city with generous Oxford residents who have a spare room or sofa to offer.

It was set up in the wake of Oxford's 'Refugees Welcome' demonstration that September in which about 2,000 people called for greater support for refugees.

The organisation now has official registered charity status and has so far approved more than 60 hosts who have accommodated 35 people.

Wyon Stansfeld, founder and chair of trustees, said: "We are delighted the Charities Commission has endorsed us.

"The refugee crisis hasn't gone away. Sadly there are are still homeless and traumatised refugees and asylum seekers on the streets.

"This scheme is a compassionate way to help them without taking away existing accommodation for British citizens or using central government funds."

Good-hearted people in Oxford have so far provided about 6,500 nights of accommodation for people who would otherwise have been homeless.

It costs the scheme just over £2,000 to house someone for a whole year, believed to be the cheapest form of housing for homeless people in the Thames Valley.

Guests come from many troubled countries including Syria, Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iraq, Somalia and Sudan.

Service manager Sarah Wahby said: "I’ve been lucky enough to witness many people’s lives being transformed by the Sanctuary Hosting scheme.

"A person can begin the day desperate and homeless and end it in a loving family context. The look of relief on their faces when they are welcomed into a family says it all.

"Many have moved on successfully into work and their own accommodation. Our hosts report that they find it a deeply rewarding experience. It’s win-win."

The scheme has also already expanded from Oxford to Milton Keynes and is set to begin operating in Reading in the coming months.

As well as hosts Sanctuary Housing is looking for volunteers, funding through regular sources and donations to keep the momentum going.

It is currently being supported by Oxford City Council and the Big Lottery Fund.

For more information visit sanctuaryhosting.org