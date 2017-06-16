A NEW restaurant – including an oyster and champagne bar – is to open in the heart of Oxford city centre.

In April the lease for The News Cafe in Ship Street, off Cornmarket, went up for sale, with the property deal handled by London-based consultants Stephen Kane & Company.

For many years fans of the News Cafe enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere inside the quiet side street location.

The new restaurant, called No 1 Ship Street, will open there seven days a week from next month.

No 1 Ship Street will be run by Ross Drummond and Owen Little, who have both worked in the hospitality industry for 20 years.

Mr Drummond has worked as a general manager and Mr Little as head chef at establishments in the city centrer and in the surrounding area.

The ground-floor restaurant will accommodate 46 diners and serve modern British cuisine.

Mr Little said: "We want to provide a grown-up space for Oxford.

"We are very conscientious that we use as many local suppliers as we can and are committed to using only the best."

On the first floor there will be space for 28 diners, with an oyster and champagne bar and separate cocktail bar.

Mr Drummond added: "There are a few good independent restaurants in Oxford – we want to be added to that list and set a new standard in the city centre.

"It is all about the quality of the food and impeccable service – it is important to us that we provide an environment that people are proud to work in and proud to be a part of.

"You can pick and share smaller dishes or create a feast."

The cocktail bar will serve gin alongside fine and rare wines, champagnes and spirits.

And the second floor will host private dining events.

Christop Weis, 22, a physics student at Jesus College, said he was disappointed to see that Heroes sandwich bar – also in Ship Street – had closed but welcomed the launch of the new restaurant to replace The News Cafe.

He said: "Heroes closed a couple of weeks ago – it used to do great ciabatta sandwiches and it has been a favourite with students from the college for years.

"A group of Polish students went in there when they got hangovers because they said the tomato soup was a great cure.

"I'm sorry Heroes has shut but I'm looking forward to meeting going to the new restaurant in The News Cafe building."

It is not yet known why Heroes closed or if it will be reopening.