HEAVY traffic jams have now cleared on and around the A34 at Didcot after a crash involving two lorries just before rush hour this morning.

The accident happened on the A4130 into Didcot just off the A34 Milton Interchange at the town.

The major commuter route in and out of Didcot was blocked both ways for more than an hour while emergency services attended.

The closure also caused long queues on the A34 northbound approaching Milton Interchange, the A4130 west of the interchange and one of Didcot's other main arterial routes the B4493 in the south of the town.

All roads are now said to be back to normal flows.

South Central ambulance service confirmed it was called at 5.31am and sent one ambulance crew who assessed and treated two patients on scene but neither was taken to hospital.

