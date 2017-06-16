TRAFFIC jams are building on and around the A34 at Didcot after a crash involving two lorries just before rush hour this morning.

The accident happened on the A4130 into Didcot just off the A34 Milton Interchange at the town.

The major commuter route in and out of Didcot is now blocked both ways while emergency services attend.

That closure has also caused long queues on the A34 northbound approaching Milton Interchange, the A4130 west of the interchange and there is heavy traffic on one of Didcot's other main arterial routes the B4493 in the south of the town.

Police are on scene but it is not yet clear if anyone was hurt in the accident.

