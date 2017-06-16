MICHAEL Appleton is set to become assistant manager at Premier League side Leicester City, according to a national newspaper.

The Daily Mirror today ran the story on their back page, saying the Oxford United head coach will link up again with Craig Shakespeare.

The duo worked together at West Bromwich Albion when starting their coaching careers.

Shakespeare signed a three-year deal at the former Premier League champions this week and is forming his new backroom team.

It was their relationship that helped secure Oxford a pre-season friendly against Leicester last summer.

The Daily Mirror seem certain the move will go through, but even yesterday Appleton was in talks with bringing potential new signings about bringing them to the Kassam Stadium.

After ill-fated spells at Blackpool and Blackburn, the 41-year-old’s stock is extremely high with the success he has brought to the U’s.

In the last 24 months United have made two Wembley appearances, secured a promotion, achieved multiple giant-killing victories over higher-ranked sides in cup competitions and last season finished eighth in their first campaign back in Sky Bet League One for 15 years.

Appleton was linked with the England Under 21 job earlier this year and 18 months ago was understood to be wanted to reshape Manchester United’s youth academy – the club where he was a trainee.

However, it remains to be seen if Appleton is willing to sacrifice his position as a manager to become a No 2 – albeit at the highest level.

Neither Leicester or Oxford United have commented on the story.