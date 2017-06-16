NORMAL train services in an out of Oxford have resumed after a man was fatally hit by a train in the city this morning.

Great Western and Cross Country have both said their services are now running normally, following hour-long delays and cancellations at rush hour.

British Transport Police said the man was hit on a level crossing just off White House Road in South Oxford at about 6.15am and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Spokeswoman Rhianne Pope said in a statement: "A man has died after being struck by a train at Tuckswell level crossing at White House Road in Oxford.

"We were called at 6.19am this morning and attended alongside colleagues from the South Central Ambulance Service.

"Sadly the man died at the scene. We are now working to contact his next of kin."

She said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

South Central Ambulance Service spokeswoman Michelle Archer said SCAS was called at 6.24am and sent an ambulance crew and two officers, but sadly patient was declared deceased at the scene.

Large crowds of commuters were left stranded at Oxford station this morning after their services were suspended.

Tickets were being accepted on Arriva Trains Wales, Chiltern Railways, London Midland, London Underground and Virgin Trains West Coast services.

