TRAINS in and out of Oxford have been delayed up to an hour and some services cancelled entirely after a person was hit by a train in the city.

Both Great Western and Cross Country are rapidly reconfiguring their morning commuter services leaving huge numbers of workers stranded at Oxford Station this morning.

It is not yet clear what the circumstances of the collision were or what the person's condition is now.

Tickets are being accepted on Arriva Trains Wales, Chiltern Railways, London Midland, London Underground and Virgin Trains West Coast services.

