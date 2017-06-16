A CHARITY which offers support for end of life care has announced it will close one of its Oxfordshire branches.

Sobell House Hospice, which cares for people with terminal illnesses and their families said that one of its charity shops based in Witney was set to shut down as early as today.

In a Tweet the charity said yesterday: “With great sadness our shop in Langdale Court, Witney will close on Fri 16 June.

“We would like to thank all our customers for their support.”

The charity was contacted for comment.