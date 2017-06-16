A LIVE adaptation of acclaimed novel Trainspotting by Irvine Welsh has arrived at an Oxford arts venue.

Trainspotting Live is a 75-minute production which aims to recapture the passion and the controversy of the novel and the film adaptation filmed by Danny Boyle and starring Ewan McGregor.

The production describes itself as a ‘no-holds-barred immersive, in-yer-face theatre production’.

After its debut performance last night it will play again at the Old Fire Station, George Street, Oxford today and tomorrow at 7pm and 8.45pm.

Tickets are priced £22 and is for people aged over 16 only.