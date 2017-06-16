GPS tagging should be used on more criminals after they are released from prison in order to reduce reoffending, the police commissioner of Thames Valley has said.

Anthony Stansfeld said using electronic tags on burglars while they were on licence after serving a jail term would make it ‘extremely difficult’ for them to commit further crimes.

The police and crime commissioner made the comments as he was being grilled by Oxfordshire County Council’s performance scrutiny committee over his police and crime plan for the next five years.

The plan, which sets out Mr Stansfeld’s priorities for the force to tackle until 2021, focuses on helping the most vulnerable in society, reducing reoffending, preventing crime, and tackle serious organised groups and terrorism.

Mr Stansfeld made the remarks about reoffending when talking about the 9.1 per cent rise in reported burglaries in the region.

He said: “The reoffending rate of people who come out of prison, who are professional burglars, is very high.

“I would like the Ministry of Justice to put on considerably more GPS tags for people coming out of jail at the halfway point. This makes it extremely difficult for them to commit any crime and cuts down on police time.

“It has huge advantages. I do not think it has any human rights issues.”

Mr Stansfeld was also questioned on other areas, which included the remodelling of the force in the county.