SWEEPING plans which will shape local development across Oxford over the next twenty years have taken a step closer.

Oxford City Council unanimously approved the start of consultation for its Local Plan at a council meeting tonight.

The plan sets out how the city should look and feel up to 2036 guiding future development to deliver homes, businesses, jobs, shops and infrastructure.

City councillors held a special meeting to discuss the plan and roundly approved the start of consultation.

The draft document will now go out for consultation from June 30 until August 25.

Responses will then be be considered at a meeting in January which would be followed by another, final consultation in summer 2018.