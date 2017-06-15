HIDDEN stories from Oxford’s history are being celebrated in a new art installation around the city centre.

The Gaps Between aims to widen people’s perceptions of what Oxford is and reflect the diversity of the community using photographs, artworks and archive material.

As well as university researchers, community groups were invited to take part in the process of selecting stories to be featured.

The installation was co-ordinated by the Oxford Research Centre in the Humanities (TORCH).

Its business manager, Victoria McGuinness, who came up with the initial idea two years ago, said: “The diversity of Oxford is not a new thing “The main aim, I hope, is that more people recognise that Oxford, not just the university, but the city as well, can be a place for them.”

For more information about The Gaps Between, the people whose stories are featured and where to find all 18 display panels around the city, see torch.ox.ac.uk/behind-gaps-between-installation