A FUNDING boost to ease pressure on Oxford’s A&E department this winter has been announced by the Department of Health.

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust will receive a total of £732,982 to improve the way patients are assessed during the peak period.

Funds are to be directed specifically at the A&E department at the John Radcliffe Hospital.

It is set to receive the cash as part of £20.74m being awarded to 27 hospitals in England as part of dedicated funding announced in the Spring Budget.

Health Secretary Jeremy Hunt said: “The NHS prepares well in advance for winter each year, but despite the hard work and dedication of staff, demand on services continues to increase as a result of our ageing population.

“This vital investment will help the John Radcliffe Hospital change the way they assess and see patients so people are given the most appropriate medical care as quickly as possible.”

The money will be used to help hospitals equip themselves over winter to handle the large volumes of patients attending A&E.

Staff are expected to be able to ‘stream’ patients when they arrive, with a clinician assessing their needs and deciding where they can receive the most appropriate care.

It will also allow hospitals to build GP practices within their A&E units.

Over winter 2016/17 Oxfordshire’s hospitals were put on alert after a ‘significant deterioration’ in A&E waiting times, with almost 12,000 people attending A&E over the course of a single months and reports of almost no bed capacity across the trust.