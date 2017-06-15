A CYCLIST has been taken to hospital after colliding with a taxi in Oxford.

Eyewitnesses said the man in his 20s was travelling in the cycle lane in St Giles when a taxi pulled out in front of him just outside Brown's.

He has since been taken to hospital but bystanders said the police only turned up 40 minutes after being called.

One eyewitness said: "It looked pretty serious, the cyclist was on the ground and the road was blocked for around 40 minutes.

"He was awake and conscious though."

He added: "It's very dangerous here for cyclists, he was using the lane as he should have been."

A cyclist travelling behind the victim said: "He was only a few metres in front of me and the taxi pulled out and he went tumbling forward.

"Luckily I managed to get out of the way and put my feet down to grind to a stop."

The road, which was closed for 45 minutes, has since reopened.

Thames Valley Police said they were at about 4.35pm to Little Clarendon Street.

A spokesman added the cyclist suffered minor injuries.

South Central Ambulance service said they were called at 4.32pm.

A spokeswoman added they sent a rapid response vehicle and an ambulance vehicle.

She said the man was treated at the scene and taken to the John Radcliffe Hospital.

Oxford Bus Company have said due to the incident near Little Clarendon Street, some services did not stop in the area.