Thames Valley Police is making a renewed appeal to find a missing 14-year-old girl from Oxford.

Chloe Maughan was last seen in Longlands Road, Blackbird Leys, at about 11am on Wednesday 31 May.

Investigating officer, Detective Chief Inspector Clare Knibbs based in Oxford, said: "We believe that Chloe is still in Oxfordshire, she has links to Blackbird Leys and the Rosehill areas of Oxford.

"There was a possible sighting of Chloe in Bicester on Saturday 10 June, so we are making further enquiries in respect of that report.

"Chloe is white, about 5ft 6ins, slim, with long thick red hair and freckles. She previously had brown hair.

"When she was last seen she was wearing a black Adidas top, black bottoms and trainers.

"If anyone sees Chloe, or knows where she is please contact police immediately by calling 101 and quoting reference 43170157002, so we know she is safe and well.

"If you do not want to speak directly to the police you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. "