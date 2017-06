A 14-YEAR-OLD girl from Oxford who was missing for more than two weeks has been found safe and well, according to Thames Valley Police.

Concerns were raised for Chloe Maughan after she was last seen in Longlands Road, Blackbird Leys, on Wednesday, May 31.

At 11.30am today the force confirmed she has now been found safe and well.

In a statement, TVP said: "Thames Valley Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance."